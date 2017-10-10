Kaine statement on Trump administration abandonment of Clean Power Plan

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine comments on the move of theTrump Administration to abandon the Clean Power Plan.

“As the country faces a series of devastating hurricanes and wildfires, President Trump is abandoning U.S. leadership on climate change and ignoring clear evidence that it’s contributing to more severe natural disasters and rising seas. This decision will not stop the global trend toward cleaner energy, only slow it down and allow other nations, like China, to fill the leadership role the President is vacating. Communities like Hampton Roads with risks from flooding and storms, are already dealing with the effects of inaction. They should be a higher priority to the Trump Administration than relieving big energy companies of the responsibility to generate less carbon pollution tomorrow than today.”