Why are TV stations and regional sports networks running ads from a MAGA group promoting outright, bald-faced lies?

Barack Obama and Abigail Spanberger, in fact, very much support the proposed congressional redistricting plan that is up for a vote in the April 21 referendum, despite what the TV ads from a group that calls itself Justice for Democracy tell you.

ICYMI: April 21 referendum

This PAC, led by a MAGA former state delegate, knows it is engaging in active misinformation – knows that Obama is, indeed, the star of a TV spot from the other side promoting the “Yes” side on the referendum, that Spanberger signed off on getting the referendum to even happen.

If the PAC behind these ads made the point in them, instead, that, OK, Obama and Spanberger are telling you now that partisan redistricting is kosher, but in the past, they had a different viewpoint on the matter, that would be all well and good.

You want to make the point that they appear to be going back on their words?

Fair game.







It could also be pointed out that Virginia Republicans weren’t against partisan gerrymandering in 2001 and 2011, and crafted a strategy ahead of the 2021 redistricting to use the process laid out in the new nonpartisan redistricting process to block bipartisan redistricting from actually happening, forcing the courts to draw up new districts – which, you know that they’re going to do that again in 2031, and again in 2041, etc., as long as that flawed process we adopted in 2020 is still in place.

That side doesn’t know how to play fair, which, fine.

Their voters should punish them for being dicks, but too many of their voters are dicks themselves.

My issue here isn’t even with the dicks on the other side anymore – you show us who you are, it’s up to us to believe you.

My issue is with the TV stations and regional sports networks that are taking their money to broadcast their lies.

I’m thisclose to a moratorium on Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games, which are beset by these spots running practically every half-inning.

It’s easy for me to say, let ’em sue you, because it’s not my money going to the lawyers to defend against the inevitable requests for preliminary injunctions.

At some point, somebody has to be the decent, upright one.

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