Home How do MAGAs get away with outright lying in TV ads?
Politics

How do MAGAs get away with outright lying in TV ads?

Chris Graham
Published date:
redistricting tv ad
Screenshot: YouTube

Why are TV stations and regional sports networks running ads from a MAGA group promoting outright, bald-faced lies?

Barack Obama and Abigail Spanberger, in fact, very much support the proposed congressional redistricting plan that is up for a vote in the April 21 referendum, despite what the TV ads from a group that calls itself Justice for Democracy tell you.

ICYMI: April 21 referendum

This PAC, led by a MAGA former state delegate, knows it is engaging in active misinformation – knows that Obama is, indeed, the star of a TV spot from the other side promoting the “Yes” side on the referendum, that Spanberger signed off on getting the referendum to even happen.

If the PAC behind these ads made the point in them, instead, that, OK, Obama and Spanberger are telling you now that partisan redistricting is kosher, but in the past, they had a different viewpoint on the matter, that would be all well and good.

You want to make the point that they appear to be going back on their words?

Fair game.



It could also be pointed out that Virginia Republicans weren’t against partisan gerrymandering in 2001 and 2011, and crafted a strategy ahead of the 2021 redistricting to use the process laid out in the new nonpartisan redistricting process to block bipartisan redistricting from actually happening, forcing the courts to draw up new districts – which, you know that they’re going to do that again in 2031, and again in 2041, etc., as long as that flawed process we adopted in 2020 is still in place.

That side doesn’t know how to play fair, which, fine.

Their voters should punish them for being dicks, but too many of their voters are dicks themselves.

My issue here isn’t even with the dicks on the other side anymore – you show us who you are, it’s up to us to believe you.

My issue is with the TV stations and regional sports networks that are taking their money to broadcast their lies.

I’m thisclose to a moratorium on Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles games, which are beset by these spots running practically every half-inning.

It’s easy for me to say, let ’em sue you, because it’s not my money going to the lawyers to defend against the inevitable requests for preliminary injunctions.

At some point, somebody has to be the decent, upright one.

Affiliate disclosure: Some articles and advertisements may include sponsored links which may earn us a fee or commission.

 





Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

Viktor Orbán
Politics

Stunner in Hungary: Viktor Orbán routed in bid for re-election

Chris Graham
police arrest night crime accident
State News

Franklin County: 18-year-old man ejected from vehicle in crash, dies at scene

Crystal Graham

An 18-year-old Virginia man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:08 a.m. in Franklin County.

school bus arm
State News

Franklin County: School bus driver strikes vehicle, two injured in crash

Crystal Graham

A Virginia school bus driver has been charged with following too closely after a crash on Thursday in Franklin County.

trellis art collective
Arts, Culture, Media

Waynesboro: New art collective to open its doors May 1 in Virginia Metalcrafters building

Crystal Graham
police arrest night crime accident
State News

Bedford County: Vinton man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash

Chris Graham
crime scene yellow police tape
Local News

Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Baseball

MLB Today: Nats look to complete surprise sweep in Milwaukee

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status