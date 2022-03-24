Youngkin proclaims March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in the Vietnam War next week.

A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

All Vietnam War veterans and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this ceremony. Every Vietnam War veteran in attendance will be presented with a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin in recognition of his or her service. For more information, click here.

“It is especially important that all Virginians take the time on this special day to thank our fellow citizens who answered the call to serve our country,” said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “These veterans came back home, transitioned to civilian life, started families and became leaders in business, education, law, the arts, medicine, science, technology and public service throughout the Commonwealth. They deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment for their service and sacrifice.”

In addition to the ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, DVS will partner with Chapter 957 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and James City County for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration and pinning ceremony to be held March 29 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in James City County. Details regarding that ceremony may be found here.

The Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment #329; the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Richmond Chapter 1965; the Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Mission BBQ will be honoring Vietnam Veterans on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission BBQ Glenside location. Vietnam veterans will be recognized, thanked, and honored for their service to the Nation during the Vietnam War.

Vietnam Veterans who have not yet received their Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin will be presented with a VVLP and other material in recognition of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details regarding this observance may be found here.

