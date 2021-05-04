X2 Comedy partners with Friendly City Dance Room for Comedy & Kizomba Nights

X2 Comedy is partnering with Friendly City Dance Room for Comedy & Kizomba on the second Saturday of every month in 2021 beginning this weekend.

For this special kickoff event, former NFL player Landon Turner will serve as the guest host for laughter with comedians from X2 Comedy, liquid courage from Restless Moons Brewing and dancing with Kizomba teacher Phillip Fusaro.

It’s part Kizomba lesson and part X2 Comedy show with Dawn Davis Womack, Bennie Blonkoe Perry and Travis Spencer.

X2 Comedy is based out of Harrisonburg producing live showcases featuring local, regional and nationally touring comedians. They have now hosted more than 40 comedy shows and counting for a growing audience who find X2’s brand of clean comedy PG 13 entertainment to be fun, refreshing and hilarious.

Details

Saturday, May 8. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Friendly City Dance Room, 2 N. Main St. Harrisonburg

Tickets: $15 Single Pass, $28 Date Night Duo Pass, $70 Six Is Company Group Pass.

Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance through Eventbrite

