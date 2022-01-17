Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library presents series on U.S. presidents, race

A new virtual series presented by the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will explore the views and the political policies of individual presidents toward minority populations, and how presidential sites educate their visitors on the issue of race.

The first session of the new program, Reckoning: A Series on US Presidents and Racial Inequality, will be held Thursday, Jan. 20th at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and will focus on the policies of Andrew Jackson.

Featured scholars will be Daniel Sharfstein of Vanderbilt University Law School, Catherine Foreman-Gray, history and preservation officer with the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, and Erin Adams, director of education for Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

A new conversation will occur each month and discussion will include up to three public historians and a moderator.

Registration is available at www.woodrowwilson.org.

In addition to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, other partners include the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, the Theodore Roosevelt Center, and the Warren G. Harding Presidential Sites.

“The struggle for racial equality has existed since the beginning of our nation,” said Robin von Seldeneck, president and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, “but we often overlook the impact of policies made by later presidents. There is so much more to learn about the policies of those presidents after the founding period and the impact of those decisions even today.”

In addition to each monthly program, a virtual toolkit is available containing free resources developed by the various sites, including primary resource materials, information about each contributor, and links to external resources.

Reckoning: A Series on US Presidents and Racial Inequality has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom.