Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls 65-57 at Boston College

Published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 10:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia suffered its ninth straight loss in ACC play, falling 65-57 on Thursday at Boston College.

Virginia (3-16, 0-9 ACC) built up a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but Boston College (15-7, 6-5 ACC) scored the first 10 points of the second half and built up an eight-point advantage by the end of the third quarter.

The Cavaliers pulled to within five points in the fourth, but the Eagles held on for the victory on their home court.

Sophomore guard Kaydan Lawson scored a career-high 14 points. Sophomore guard Mir McLean had 10 rebounds to lead UVA’s defensive efforts.

Cameron Swartz scored 18 points, one of three Eagles to finish the game in double figures.

Postgame: UVA coach Tina Thompson

“I’m really proud of my team’s effort. Today we came out and we fought really hard. That third quarter was just a really tough one for us. We kind of got away from the things that gave us the lead in the game and had us in control of the game and that was our execution and our discipline. But also defending. We did a really good job of boxing out giving them one shot, and then getting in transition. Not keeping them off of the offensive boards and giving them second chance opportunities was big in that second half, and the game just kind of got away from us.”