William & Mary basketball adds three to 2019 recruiting class

William & Mary basketball coach Dane Fischer announced the addition of guards Miguel Ayesa (Miami, Fla. / Doral Academy/ National Top Sports Institute) and Rainers Hermanovskis (Smiltene, Latvia) and forward Ben Wight (Columbus, Ohio/Thomas Worthington) to the Tribe program.

Ayesa, Hermanovskis and Wight join the Green and Gold as freshmen beginning in the fall of 2019.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Ben, Miguel and Rainers to the William & Mary basketball program,” Fischer said. “All three of these young men possess the qualities we are looking for in the classroom, on the court and in the community and we can’t wait to work with them.”

The trio joins a group of nine returners from a season ago, including pair of starters in senior Nathan Knight and junior Luke Loewe.

Knight has established himself as one of the top big men in the country and is one of only two returning finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Senior 7-foot transfer Andy Van Vliet, who sat out last season as a transfer from Wisconsin, bolsters the Tribe roster along with the return of experienced players in junior Jihar Williams and sophomores Quinn Blair, Thornton Scott and Mehkel Harvey.

