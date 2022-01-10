Update: What’s next for Kyle Guy after successful stint with the Miami Heat?

Update: Monday, 12:01 p.m. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarski is reporting that the Miami Heat will sign Virginia alum to a second 10-day contract.

The Miami Heat are planning to sign guard Kyle Guy to a second 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Guy has averaged nearly 10 points on 45 percent three-point shooting in five games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2022

First post: Monday, 9:35 a.m. Kyle Guy had a solid 10-day run with the Miami Heat. That the Heat didn’t sign him for the rest of the season wasn’t because they didn’t want him.

“Kyle Guy is a gamer, so he figures out different ways to impact and help you by making winning plays,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I think if you just observe his career, he has found different ways to make an impact, and he’s far more than just a shooter.”

Guy, a second-round draft pick in 2019 after helping Virginia to the 2019 national title, had two double-digit games for the Heat off the bench, scoring 17 in his debut in a win at Houston on Dec. 31, and 14 in a loss at Golden State on Jan. 3.

Over five games, he averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 assists in 20.2 minutes per game, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three.

A report in the Miami Herald detailed the issue for the Heat in terms of signing Guy for the rest of the season. The team is up against the tippy top of the salary cap, and signing guy would push Miami into the luxury tax.

It’s a shame, because Guy had seemed to be a good fit.

“It has been great,” Guy said. “They got a nice culture here and they do things the right way. We’ve only had a practice and a half during my 10 days, but I love what they’re about. Quick and to the point, coaches are great, and the players are even better.”

At the very least, Guy was able to showcase his talents to the rest of the NBA.

Before his run with the Heat, he had appeared in 34 NBA games in two seasons, averaging 2.8 points per game on 33.0 percent shooting from the floor and 28.3 percent from three in 31 games with Sacramento last season, after getting into just three games as a rookie.

Story by Chris Graham

