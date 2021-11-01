What is meant by cryptocurrency?

Everybody has heard the word “cryptocurrency” nowadays. It’s probably one of the most widely used currencies in the Western World. The mastermind behind this initiative is none other than Elon Musk.

People are using this currency to purchase big and expensive things. So, the question arises, “what is cryptocurrency?”. You may have also heard the word Bitcoin being thrown around these days by millennials. It’s the most highly valued form of cryptocurrency.

Like many corporations issue their currencies, crypto is a digital form of money to exchange online goods and services. And since its heat is reaching higher levels, there’s very elaborative and powerful cryptography that secures its online transactions.

If that’s had you hooked on crypto then there’s more.

Types of cryptocurrencies in the world

There are over 10,000 forms of this currency. Since paying with cryptocurrencies is nothing like using a bank’s debit card, you must know how many are there and how to use them.

Some of the most popular ones include,

Bitcoin

Altcoins

Litecoin

Namecoins

Ethereum

Cardano

EOS

Binance Coin

XRP

Solana

Tether

Polkadot

DogeCoin

USD Coin

Ripple

Stellar

Bitcoin Cash

Chainlink

How does cryptocurrency work?

Banks are the third parties involved in transactions we make throughout or membership with them. They process every transaction made at any database. Since there are multiple types of banks, their transaction policies also vary.

However, crypto is entirely different from any bank. There are only peer-to-peer transactions available in this currency. No third party is involved or can involve itself in these transactions. For keeping a record of these transactions, your data plies up with others in a single spreadsheet known as the blockchain every time you use this currency.

Each one of your transactions transforms into a block and sticks to a particular chain in the spreadsheet. The created data remains in the blockchain forever. The blockchain network spreads over multiple computer systems that the creators protect with complex security processes to secure such a vast system of confidential cryptocurrency data.

It makes invading confidentiality almost impossible for any individual and prevent them from altering the blockchain processes.

How can I obtain cryptocurrency myself?

You can quickly obtain cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin by a process known as mining. Most people perform cryptocurrency trading with Coin Culture because, to profit from your investments in the blockchain, someone else has to spend more than you did.

That is the reason most investors criticize this digital currency. They see no value in investing in something that doesn’t promise stability nor a good cash flow. Many critics make comparisons between cryptocurrency’s blockchain and a bank’s mere paper check.

Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies gain more and more value with each passing day. Hence people conclude to prevent themselves from spending these coins until they reach a maximum value. Many online brokers offer various forms of cryptocurrencies, which you can trade with Coinbase. Most of them are free and up for grabs for the common public.

Story by James Parker. Parker leads the content marketing department at Globex Outreach.

