What gear do you need to get started running – and what’s a great extra?

When you’re just starting out running, you may be wondering what you need to get you started. Running is pretty simple, and you don’t need much to get started. Here’s what you should get for yourself if you are just starting out running.

1. Running hats to keep your head cool and dry

Running hats are great for keeping your head cool, and it keeps the sweat from falling into your eyes. If you buy runners caps with a visor, this can also help to keep the sun out of your eyes if you’re running during the day.

You will find that many hats are designed to wick moisture away from your head and to keep you cool. You can also find caps that will have a ponytail hole in the back if you have longer hair, this way, your hat won’t be too tight on your head while running.

Most of these hats are very affordable, and they are great for helping to prevent sunburns when you’re out running.

2. Running shoes

It’s important that you have a good pair of running shoes when you’re just starting out running. You will want to make sure the shoe fits your foot properly and that it feels comfortable on your feet.

This will also help prevent you from developing blisters when you’re running. You can also buy different socks for running, and most people run in either ankle socks or crew-length socks.

If you choose a shoe that has extra cushioning, this can help if you are overweight or if the ground you are running on is uneven. When you’re shopping for shoes, make sure to bring the socks that you plan to wear when you run.

You should also replace your running shoes every 300-500 miles or so, depending on how often you run.

3. Running clothes

Running clothes are important, and you will want to make sure that you have some good quality running clothes when you start out.

You will want to wear clothing that is comfortable and allows your skin to breathe. You don’t want to wear anything too tight or too loose when you’re running.

Many people like to run in shorts and a t-shirt, but you can always wear pants and a long sleeve shirt if that’s more comfortable for you.

You can buy clothing appropriate for the season, so make sure that you have some light clothing in the summer months and something warmer in the winter months.

It’s also important to keep your feet warm when it’s cold outside, so you may want to invest in a good pair of running socks.

Many people also like to wear reflective gear when they run, especially if they are running during the early morning or evening hours.

If you’re looking for a great extra to add to your gear when you’re running, consider getting a water bottle that is designed for running. These bottles will often have a strap so you can carry them with you on your run, and they are usually easy to open and close.

When you’re just starting out running, there’s no need to spend a lot of money on all the latest gear. However, there are a few things you should invest in so that you can have a successful running experience.

Make sure to get yourself a good pair of running shoes, a hat to keep your head cool, and some running socks. These items will help make your runs more comfortable and enjoyable.

Story by Jessica Perkins