What a ‘BTU’ is and why it matters

Florida-based heating, cooling, and air conditioning company Orlando Air Conditioning Experts is pleased to issue a short, handy guide to British Thermal Units and how they relate to a home’s HVAC system.

Chances are that anyone who owns a house has heard the abbreviation ‘BTU,’ whether or not they are acquainted with what the term actually means or how it can affect their home. The truth is that BTUs play a large role in measuring how any home—or building of any kind—is heated and cooled. With that thought in mind, as a part of its ongoing campaign to better inform the public about all matters relating to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, Orlando Air Conditioning Experts presents a short, handy guide to BTUs.

The abbreviation BTU stands for British Thermal Unit and is, simply put, a means of measuring thermal energy. First used in the late nineteenth century, BTUs have since become far and away the dominant unit of classification for household heating and cooling appliances. One BTU is equal to the amount of energy required to heat one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit at sea level.

This unit of measurement is most commonly found when dealing with air conditioners, furnaces, and heaters. In AC units, the BTU number given refers to the amount of heat that the unit can remove from the air per hour. In heaters and furnaces, it is used to express both input and output. Regarding input, the assigned BTU number indicates the amount of fuel a furnace or heater can consume per hour, while regarding output, the assigned BTU number indicates the appliance’s efficiency. So, in essence, BTUs are useful to ordinary people because they measure exactly how effective each make and model of heating or cooling appliance is, and how appropriate they are for use in a given space.

Far from being limited to these AC units, heaters, and furnaces, BTUs are used as a unit of classification in pellet stoves, electric heaters, oil filled heaters, solar hot water heating panels, heating fuels, cooking devices, gas stoves, and gas fire pits, as well.

