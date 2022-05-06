Waynesboro’s Basic City Beer Co. win prestigious global award

In a battle of little Waynesboro versus the world, Waynesboro won. Basic City Beer Co., located at 1010 E. Main Street, picked up a massively significant award on Thursday in what is the largest international commercial beer competition – the 2022 World Beer Cup.

Announced by the Brewers Association, the competition featured 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries in 57 different countries. Basic City Beer Co. won gold for its beer called “Basic Ought,” which is classified in the category of European dark lager.

“It really is a real honor,” Derek Hornig, head brewer at Basic City Beer Co., said. “This is an international competition, and to win a category like that competing against German and Czech breweries, it’s an honor. I just want to credit everyone on my team. It’s a group victory for sure.

“Any medal is an honor, but in that category? It’s mind-blowing.”

The entries were evaluated by a panel of 226 judges from 28 different countries with judging taking place in 18 sessions over nine days. There were 103 beer style competitions, with Basic City Beer Co. beating out O.H.S.O. Brewery of Scottsdale, Arizona who won silver, while also besting Columbus, Ohio’s Gemut Biergarten.

“The World Beer Cup showcases the incredible breadth and talent of the global brewing community,” Chris Swersey, competition director of World Beer Cup, said in a release . “Winning an award at this extremely competitive event symbolizes one of the greatest accomplishments in the art of brewing. Congratulations to this year’s winners on their outstanding achievements.”

Basic City Beer. Co. opened in September of 2016.

So, what does this award say about good ol’ Waynesboro, Virginia?

“Waynesboro can be world class,” Hornig said.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

