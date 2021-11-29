Waynesboro set to begin fall leaf collection this week

Waynesboro is beginning its scheduled leaf collection on Monday, with the collection effort expected to conclude on Dec. 23.

Collection is dependent upon weather. City crews are unable to collect leaves during rain or snow conditions; wet, soggy or frozen leaves can slow down the collection process.

The primary purpose of collection is to reduce travel and storm hazards by limiting slick leaves in the street and accumulated leaves in the storm system’s inlets and pipes. Additionally, limiting leaves entering the storm system benefits the health of the South River by reducing nutrient loading.

Refer to the Public Works Page for more information about leaf collection activities.

More information: call Public Works Operations at (540) 942-6743. You can also access the pre-recorded hotline for updates on the location of the crews at (540) 932-8240.

