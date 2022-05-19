Waynesboro Public Schools announces administrative appointments

The Waynesboro School Board has appointed Heather Craddock as the assistant principal of Westwood Hills Elementary School, John Helbert III as the assistant principal of William Perry Elementary School, and Ryan McLaughlin as one of the assistant principals of Kate Collins Middle School.

All of the assistant principals will officially assume their roles at their respective schools on July 1.

Craddock has led at South River Elementary School in Rockingham County as assistant principal intern/assistant principal for the past three years. Before joining the leadership team at South River, Craddock also served as a special educator at Montevideo Middle School in Penn Laird for five years, Sherando High School in Stephens City for seven years, and Clearview Elementary School in Herndon for three years.

Craddock earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University in psychology, her educational specialist and educational leadership master’s degrees from Liberty University, and her administration certification in educational leadership from James Madison University.

Beginning in July, Craddock will lead alongside Greg Harris, the principal of Westwood Hills Elementary School.

“I am excited that Mrs. Craddock will be joining me as a leader at Westwood. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experiences, and excitement that will benefit our students and staff,” Harris said.

Helbert has served as the school counselor at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Rockingham County for the past five years. Before joining the team at Hillyard, Helbert served as the school counselor for Fluvanna County High School, Abrams Academy Alternative Education School, Columbia Elementary School, Palmyra Elementary School, Central Elementary School, and Cunningham Elementary School, all in Fluvanna County.

Helbert worked for Fluvanna County Schools for 18 years. He also has experience as a school bus driver and as a physical education teacher.

Helbert earned his bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater College and his master’s degree in school counseling from Longwood University, and his administration certification in educational leadership from James Madison University.

Beginning in July, Helbert will lead alongside Sharon Barker, the principal of William Perry Elementary School.

“We are excited to have John Helbert join our William Perry team,” Barker said. “John brings a wealth of leadership experiences to the assistant principal position. The skills he has developed in his work as a counselor will help our school and our students as we continue our instructional focus while strengthening our parent and community partnerships.”

McLaughlin has served as a special educator at Kate Collins Middle School for the past five years. He has been also been an assistant coach for the Waynesboro High School varsity football team. Before his employment in Waynesboro, McLaughlin graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Radford University.

McLaughlin is endorsed in K-12 general curriculum and K-12 adapted curriculum special education. He will soon earn his administration certification in educational leadership from James Madison University.

Beginning in July, McLaughlin will lead alongside Marcy Nester, principal, Amy Christian, assistant principal, and Daniel Woodard, dean of students.

“I am looking forward to having Ryan McLaughlin join our administrative team,” Nester said. “He has already built student relationships in our building and brings added perspective through his special education experiences.”

“I continue to be impressed by the caliber of candidates our school division is able to recruit for leadership positions,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said. “Our assistant principals partner with our principals to provide instructional leadership and effective management of our schools. Ms. Craddock, Mr. Helbert, and Mr. McLaughlin are uniquely qualified with rich experiences that they will bring to their new positions in Waynesboro. I am excited about the impact each professional will have on our overall division leadership team, the staff at our schools, and the children and families we serve. I am proud to serve alongside these exceptional educators and I look forward to the excitement a new school year brings, especially with these outstanding leaders on our team.”

