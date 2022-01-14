Waynesboro project wins approval for Affordable and Special Needs Housing loan

Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro has won approval for $2 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced more than $60 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 42 projects across the Commonwealth, creating or preserving 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households.

The funding will improve access to energy efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units.

Fairfax Hall serves primarily senior households in an historic structure in the former Brandon Hotel. The project proposes to retrofit the existing 54 apartments to meet physical accessibility requirements and promote universal access.

The work is aimed toward improving energy and operating efficiency by replacing outmoded systems, adding insulation and minimizing water waste.

The project has 12 project-based vouchers through Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” Northam said. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process.

Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds.

Northam and the General Assembly invested a historic $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year. VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership.

This funding is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate-and-low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Housing stability is more important now than it has ever been as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help address the affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth, protect our most vulnerable, strengthen our communities, and support our economy.”

Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process. Fifty-five applications requesting more than $79 million were received for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability.

The funded projects will leverage over $651 million in additional federal, state, local and private lending resources.

Local 2021 Fall Affordable and Special Needs Housing Awardees

Southwood Apartments A | Piedmont Housing Alliance

$1,600,000 (HIEE)

$900,000 (NHTF)

$900,000 (VHTF)

Albemarle County

Southwood Apartments A will be a new construction of 70 rental units in Albemarle County. These one-, two- and three- bedroom units will be available for households earning between 30% and 60% AMI. Eight units will have project-based vouchers and six units will be designated for permanent supportive housing. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.

Premier Circle | Virginia Supportive Housing

$900,000 (HOME)

$900,000 (NHTF)

$714,909 (HIEE)

Albemarle County

Premier Circle is the new construction of 80 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless and low-income adults from the Charlottesville region. Each studio unit will be approximately 350 square feet and contain a kitchen and full bathroom. Resident amenities include phone, computer rooms, a fitness room, laundry facilities and free Wi-Fi. The building will contain staff offices for on-site supportive services and property management, a front desk staffed 16 hours per day and a night-monitor unit.

Middlebrook Trace | Taft-Mills Group

$900,000 (VHTF)

$899,530 (NHTF)

$697,470 (HIEE)

City of Staunton

Middlebrook Trace is the new construction of 82 rental units in Staunton. Eight units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing, and 15 units will accept project-based vouchers. The project will include two- and three-bedroom units. The project will include services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

CRHA South First Phase Two | Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority

$400,000 (NHTF)

$2,000,000 (HIEE)

City of Charlottesville

South First Phase Two is a new construction project of 113 rental units in Charlottesville. The project includes one-, two-, three- four-, and five-bedroom apartments across 21 buildings. Fifty-eight of the units will have either a Section 8 or Section 9 subsidy. The project will include a program, in partnership with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Opportunity and Piedmont Virginia Community College, to provide job training. The development also includes substantial indoor community resource space, outdoor amenity spaces, access to trails and recreational space along Pollack’s Branch.

Southwood Apartments B | Piedmont Housing Alliance

$900,000 (VHTF)

$1,075,000 (HIEE)

Albemarle County

Southwood Apartments B is a new construction of 51 rental units in Albemarle County. All units will be available for households at or below 60% AMI, with four designated permanent supportive housing units. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.

Spring Creek, Coleman and Cleveland | Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity

$700,000 (HOME)

$700,000 (VHTF)

Louisa County and City of Charlottesville

Spring Creek, Coleman and Cleveland is a new construction home-buyer project consisting of eight units among three sites. Spring Creek is located in Louisa County, and Coleman Court/Cleveland Avenue is located in the city of Charlottesville. Spring Creek consists of four single-family, four-bedroom homes sitting on .25 acre lots. Coleman Court and Cleveland will consist of two duplex units located within established neighborhoods in Charlottesville. All eight homebuyer units will incorporate Universal Design concepts.

HRHA Lineweaver Annex Renovation | Harrisonburg Housing and Redevelopment Authority

$900,000 (VHTF)

$230,000 (HIEE)

City of Harrisonburg

The Lineweaver Annex is an extensive rehabilitation rental project located in downtown Harrisonburg. This rehabilitation consists of 60 one-bedroom units designated for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and 20 of the 60 units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing.

Goose Creek Crossing | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC

$700,000 (VHTF)

City of Staunton

Goose Creek Crossing is the new construction of 116 units of two- and three-bedroom rental apartments across a 6.6 acre site in Staunton. The site will include a community building with an exercise room, computer room, laundry facilities, and management and maintenance offices. A playground and picnic shelter for resident use will also be onsite. The development will be served by Commonwealth Catholic Charities to provide resident services such as homeownership, financial counseling and employment services.

Covenant Heights VII | Hope Community Builders

$500,000 (HOME)

Rockingham County

Covenant Heights will consist of eight new construction homebuyer units in two buildings located in Rockingham County. These units will be used to help low-income and first-time homebuyers.

Fifeville Rehab | Piedmont Housing Alliance

$300,000 (VHTF)

$32,500 (HIEE)

City of Charlottesville

Fifeville Rehab is the rehabilitation of five vacant units across three buildings in Charlottesville for the sale to households at or below 50% AMI. Improvements to the properties include the addition of solar panels, the modernization of kitchens and upgrades to promote energy-efficiency and home health.

