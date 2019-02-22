Waynesboro Police release photos from store robbery

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Waynesboro Police Department has recovered clear video footage from the in-store security camera system at Speedy’s Food Mart, which was robbed Wednesday night.

The PD has also obtained additional footage from security cameras located outside of an adjacent building in the robbery, which netted a cash register and contents valued at $500.

It is clear from the footage recovered that both suspects were armed and displaying firearms in a menacing manner as they burst into the store, only to find that the lone clerk was not immediately present in the retail area.

After briefly looking for the clerk, Suspect 2 removes the cash register and then both suspects quickly leave the store.

The stills captured from the adjacent exterior camera shows a vehicle arriving and then quickly departing during the precise time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or articles of clothing/apparel they were wearing, as well as the vehicle they arrived and fled in, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Callers may contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Related Content

Shop Google