Waynesboro: One lane closure tonight on N. Delphine Avenue
Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, one lane will be closed on N. Delphine Ave. as public works crews install a 6” water mainline.
The closure at the intersection of Georgia Avenue will be in place until 7 a.m. Friday morning when work is scheduled to be completed.
One lane of traffic will remain open at all times. Flagging crews will be in place.
Residents are asked to be patient during the installation.
Waynesboro residents with questions may call the public works department at (540) 942-6743.