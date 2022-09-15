Waynesboro: One lane closure tonight on N. Delphine Avenue

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

city of waynesboro virginia logoBeginning at 9 p.m. tonight, one lane will be closed on N. Delphine Ave. as public works crews install a 6” water mainline.

The closure at the intersection of Georgia Avenue will be in place until 7 a.m. Friday morning when work is scheduled to be completed.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times. Flagging crews will be in place.

Residents are asked to be patient during the installation.

Waynesboro residents with questions may call the public works department at (540) 942-6743.

 

 

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.