Waynesboro does have a rental inspection program: But the city can do more

Waynesboro has come under fire for not having a rental inspection program, but in fact, it does.

A city official conceded that the city is trying to assess what more it can do in terms of regulating the quality and affordability of rental housing.

But there is a program in place, to the effect that, if a renter has a concern, the city responds, with the process first involving a complaint lodged with the building and inspections department.

That’s the limitation to the current process – that it’s limited to items that can be regulated under the city code.

The official who spoke with me on background indicated that some of the matters that have been brought up in local media reports – for instance, bedbugs, mold – would not fall under the purview of the current code sections.

The official said Virginia Organizing has met with city leaders to request that the city look at expanding what it can do in terms of inspections, and also that the city consider putting a rental registry program in place.

The suggestions from the meetings “have been good suggestions that the city is responding to. We’re trying to assess the need in the community,” the official told me.

Of note, as part of my work on this story, I reached out to the City of Staunton to get a sense of what it does in terms of rental inspections, and to inquire as to whether Staunton has a rental registry program.

A spokesperson replied that Staunton does not have either program in place, and directed me to check with the local board of realtors.

So, this seems like a bigger issue than just Waynesboro, maybe.

Story by Chris Graham

