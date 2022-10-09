Washington Commanders drop fourth game in a row, 21-17 to Tennessee Titans

With a chance to keep slim playoff hopes alive, the Washington Commanders wasted quite the opportunity on Sunday, losing to the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field, 21-17.

Down by the final scoreline, Washington had an 18-play drive that started at its own 11 and ended at Teneesee’s two as Carson Wentz threw a game-sealing interception with under 10 seconds to go. It was the team’s only visit in the red zone on the day.

His pass short to the left to J.D. McKissic was picked by David Long Jr. An 18-play drive that went 88 yards and took 4:40 off the clock resulted in absolutely nothing as Ron Rivera’s team slipped to 1-4.

The Commanders scored just seven points in the second half and lost despite outgaining the Titans 385-241.

Wentz went 25-for-38 for 359 yards and two touchdowns, but his good day was ruined by that costly pick. No runner had more than 22 yards on the ground for Washington, but Dyami Brown had himself a day with 105 yards and two touchdowns on two catches, including one for 75 yards.

The Commanders’ defense managed to record five sacks but could not deal with Derrick Henry, who had 102 yards and two touchdown runs on the day.

Washington went just 1-for-11 on third down but averaged 6.6 yards per play compared to the Titans’ 3.9.

Washington had nine penalties and fumbled three times, though they didn’t lose any of them.

The Commanders actually took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter on Brown’s 75-yard score from Wentz, and they took the lead again at 17-15 in the third on another Wentz to Brown connection. But neither team scored in the fourth as the Titans held on to move to 3-2.

Next, Washington goes to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.