Warner, Kaine announce $6.2M from feds for Virginia college readiness programs

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $6,236,161 in federal funding for 15 Virginia schools for Upward Bound programs.

Upward Bound, administered through the Department of Education, provides support to low-income and first-generation high school students in order to increase high school and college graduation rates.

“All students deserve access to the resources they need to succeed,” the senators said. “This funding for Upward Bound programs will support low-income and first-generation students through high school and help them prepare for higher education. This represents another critical investment in leveling the playing field so that more students have the tools to reach their goals and get ready for life after high school.”

The funding will be awarded as follows:

Patrick Henry Community College will receive $312,480 for programs including tutoring, mentoring, and a summer bridge program. It will serve 68 students in Martinsville as well as Henry and Patrick Counties.

Norfolk State University will receive $297,485 for programs aimed at increasing students’ GPAs, standardized test scores, and retention and graduation rates. It will serve 60 students in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Virginia Tech will receive a total of $1,146,350 for programs including financial aid application assistance, Pell Grant education, and course selection. It will serve 223 students across Southwest Virginia.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will receive $427,133 for programs including tutoring, information on financial aid and alternative education programs, and college application support. It will serve 80 students across Southwest Virginia.

Virginia State University will receive $451,377 for academic and summer residential programs. It will serve 88 students across the cities of Hopewell and Petersburg, as well as the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, and Sussex, and the Matoaca District of Chesterfield.

James Madison University will receive $287,537 for programs including personal advising, college and cultural immersion experiences, and FAFSA education. It will serve 60 students across Northern Virginia.

Portsmouth Public Schools will receive $297,601 for programs including an Individualized Educational Success Plan (IESP) for every recruited student. It will serve 60 students from I.C. Norcom and Manor High Schools.

Paul D. Camp Community College will receive $290,714 for programs including supporting dual enrollment opportunities. It will continue serving Franklin, Lakeland, and Southampton High Schools.

Southwest Virginia Community College will receive a total of $685,387 for initiatives including a Summer Discovery Program, study skills and time management workshops, and college and financial aid seminars. It will serve a total of 132 students across Grundy, Hurley, Twin Valley, Council, Castlewood, Honaker, and Lebanon High Schools.

Hampton University will receive $297,599 for programs including SAT/ACT preparation workshops, financial literacy seminars, and tutoring. It will serve 60 students across Newport News.

Virginia Union University will receive $444,616 for programs including Saturday supplementary education, summer residential components, and Individualized Academic Plan creation. It will serve 85 students across Armstrong, George Wythe, Huguenot, John Marshall, and Thomas Jefferson High Schools.

Rappahannock Community College will receive $287,537 for programs including tutoring, counseling, cultural enrichment, and mentoring. It will serve 60 students from Essex County, Lancaster County, and Washington and Lee High Schools.

Wytheville Community College will receive $297,601 for programs including service-learning opportunities, post-graduation bridge programs, and Wellness Wednesday workshops. It will serve 57 students across Southwest Virginia.

Old Dominion University will receive $400,571 for programs including after-school tutoring, an intensive summer bridge experience, and college tours. It will serve 77 students across Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Virginia Highlands Community College will receive $312,173 for programs including a Summer Academy, career advising and counseling, and cultural and social enrichment programs. It will serve 65 students from Chilhowie, Northwood, Holston, Patrick Henry, and Virginia High Schools.

