VSCPA launches new, enhanced Career Center to serve as a top talent destination for the accounting industry

The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has announced the launch of a new, enhanced Career Center to meet the needs of employers building top-performing teams and job seekers pursuing career opportunities in accounting and finance.

The VSCPA Career Center, powered by YM Careers, offers job postings, résumé review services, and a wealth of other career and talent management resources. The new Career Center is part of the VSCPA’s comprehensive career services strategy to connect CPAs with future-forward resources driving innovation in workplace trends, talent and leadership development.

“Finding qualified talent is a major challenge for many industries right now, but it’s especially competitive in the CPA profession, as accounting and finance staff are in high demand,” said VSCPA president & CEO Stephanie Peters, CAE. “That’s why the VSCPA is committed to providing career services, resources and tools for our members and their employers that meet ever-changing staffing needs now and into the future. We’re excited to partner with YM Careers to offer a more robust Career Center to ensure our members have access to the most innovative career and talent resources.”

To address the rapidly growing virtual workplace, earlier this year the VSCPA created a partnership with Accountingfly, an accounting industry leader and pioneer in recruiting remote talent in the United States, to offer a new job board of remote work opportunities and resources for its CPA members and employers.

In addition to offering thousands of accounting and finance job opportunities each year, the VSCPA Career Center offers:

Free résumé review: Job seekers can get a résumé reviewed by a résumé-writing expert, with suggestions outlined to ensure they have the best chance of landing an interview.

Job alerts: Job seekers can set up complimentary custom alerts every time a new job becomes available that matches their searches and professional interests.

Job seekers can set up complimentary custom alerts every time a new job becomes available that matches their searches and professional interests. Job Flash™ enewsletter: Job postings are emailed directly each month to thousands of VSCPA members and registered job seekers.

Job postings are emailed directly each month to thousands of VSCPA members and registered job seekers. Job search resources: The job search resource center offers tips to make résumés stand out, ace the interview, advance careers, navigate social media and more.

The job search resource center offers tips to make résumés stand out, ace the interview, advance careers, navigate social media and more. Upgraded employer features: The Center offers new packages and larger networks for job postings, discounted member pricing, and access to diversity and inclusion-focused job boards.

The Center offers new packages and larger networks for job postings, discounted member pricing, and access to diversity and inclusion-focused job boards. Social media exposure: Employers and recruiters gain brand exposure with job promotion on VSCPA social media channels.

Employers and recruiters gain brand exposure with job promotion on VSCPA social media channels. Internship directory: Coming soon, the new Center will also offer an internship directory to connect employers with accounting students and new grads as they enter the workforce.

For more information, visit the new VSCPA Career Center at careercenter.vscpa.com and find the new VSCPA Accountingfly remote work job board at www.vscpa.com/accountingfly.