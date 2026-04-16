Albemarle County Police investigating two overnight shootings

A driver shot on Four Seasons Drive in Charlottesville Wednesday night ended up crashing a mile away, and was sent to UVA Health in critical condition.

As Albemarle County Police processed that incident, officers heard gunshots in the area of Inglewood Drive and North Berkshire Road.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no injuries or property damage was reported.

Busy night for the cops.

The first incident was reported at 9:40 p.m. The car accident was in the 2300 block of Peyton Drive, about a mile away from where the driver reported having been shot at while driving in the area of Four Seasons Drive.

The second incident was reported at 3:30 a.m.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. ACPD is asking anyone who may have information on either incident to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Residents with exterior security cameras can register them for free on ACPD NeighborLink by visiting albemarle.org/police. Registration allows detectives to quickly identify potential sources of video evidence following a crime.

Marketplace



