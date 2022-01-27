VMI cold down the stretch in 79-64 loss at Furman

Junior guard Kamdyn Curfman became the 44th Keydet in program history to attain 1,000 career points but the VMI basketball team faltered late in a 79-64 loss to host Furman Wednesday night at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Coming into the game with 996 career points, the junior from North Bethesda, Maryland, surpassed the mark on his second three in the first half. He finished the contest with 16 points and now stands at 1,012 for his career.

The Paladins (15-7, 7-2) proved to be the aggressor throughout the game and outrebounded the Keydets (11-10, 4-5) by a 47-32 margin, including 18 offensive boards that yielded 18 second-chance points.

VMI also went cold late in the game as Furman went on an 18-3 run over the last five minutes to balloon the lead as the Keydets missed their final nine shot attempts from the floor.

Keydet senior center Jake Stephens led VMI with 20 points during the game by going 8-for-15 from the field in addition to eight rebounds in 33 minutes of play. He now has a total of 11 20+ point games this season, including eight of the last nine contests.

Trey Bonham also finished in double figures for VMI as he went 4-7 from the field as well as six boards and six assists before fouling out.

Conley Garrison led the Paladins with 22 points on the night after going 8-11 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from three-point range. Jalen Slawson poured in 21 points and went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc as he nearly earned a double-double with nine rebounds. Mike Bothwell (14) and Alex Hunter (10) also scored in double figures to aid the Paladins’ victory.

VMI returns to Southern Conference action Saturday afternoon with a 1 p.m. tilt against visiting ETSU at Cameron Hall. The event is recognized as National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Girls ages 3-18 wearing a scout or athletic uniform will receive free admission to the game.