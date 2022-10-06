Menu
virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with first lady youngkin
Local

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin celebrated 25 years of the Commonwealth’s state employee workforce campaign in downtown Richmond on Oct. 5, 2022. Courtesy of Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond.

Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded.

At a launch for the campaign’s 2022 fundraising and volunteerism effort, Youngkin presented a proclamation by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recognizing approximately 200 state agency volunteers.

“Today we celebrate generosity of spirit and volunteerism,” Suzanne S. Youngkin said at the launch. “Your dedicated time, effort and contributions enhance the life of others, and even small acts, like checking on a neighbor or colleague, matter. Continue to stir one another up in love and good works!”

Since 1992, state employees have donated more than $52 million, according to a press release, to impact the lives of Virginians, including children, adults, veterans and residents in need of permanent housing and food insecurity. Donations have also assisted animal and environmental programs. In 2021, the campaign raised more than $2 million and benefitted nearly 800 charities.

The First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia Award was presented this year to The National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, Jill’s House in Vienna, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton, and An Achievable Dream, a full K-12 education program in six schools in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

