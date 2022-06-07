Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State to meet in Brooklyn in December

Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State will face off as part of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 11.

The quadruple-header will also feature Tennessee vs. Maryland, Iona vs. St. Bonaventure, and UMass vs. Hofstra.

“We look forward to returning to Brooklyn and Barclays Center in December,” head coach Mike Young said. “It’s a terrific venue with first-class staff that takes great pride in putting on top-tier events. We obviously have fond memories there from this past March and the ACC Tournament. I look forward to bringing the Hokies back to one of the greatest cities in the world.”

The Hokies, who advanced to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament last season, return ACC Tournament MVP Hunter Cattoor and forward Justyn Mutts off a squad that finished 23-13 overall. Tech also welcomes back dynamic guards Darius Maddox and Sean Pedulla, as well as a talented crop of newcomers.

Oklahoma State concluded its 2021-22 season at 15-15, which included three top-25 wins – headlined by a 61-54 upset of then-No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 15.

Tech is 4-0 all-time against the Cowboys. The two sides played a home-and-home series in 2011 (Stillwater) and 2012 (Blacksburg). They have also squared off in New York before – a 59-57 Tech win at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 25, 2011.

Tickets for the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational will go on-sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 13 and will be available to purchase online at seatgeek.com and in-person at the Barclays Center American Express Box Office.

Game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

For more information, visit hoophall.com

