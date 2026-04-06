Home Cold case: Bedford man known as ‘Slim’ was last seen on April 7, 2000
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Cold case: Bedford man known as ‘Slim’ was last seen on April 7, 2000

Chris Graham
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james walker
James Walker. Photo: The AWARE Foundation

The AWARE Foundation is highlighting the cold case of James Davis Walker, who was last seen on April 7, 2000, in the Food Lion parking lot on Longwood Avenue in Bedford.

Walker, known to friends and family as Slim – he was 6’7”, 140 pounds, at the time of his disappearance, at the age of 53 – may have been the victim of foul play, according to authorities.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Jason Hinton, an investigator in the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, is now heading the search for Walker.

An NBC News report from 2020 has the detail about how Walker was sitting in his friend Donald Adams’ car while Adams and two other unnamed people they were with went inside the store.

Per the NBC News story, there are conflicting reports on whether Walker, who was a smoker, got out of the car to smoke a cigarette during that time.

His friends told police that when they returned to the car, Walker was gone.

According to the AWARE Foundation, the surveillance video is grainy and hard to see.

Hinton says the one thing it does show is that Walker was not with the man and woman who claimed he went with them to the store that day.

“[The woman] initially was cooperative. She actually gave us a really good interview and then later recanted her entire statement based on advice she got from somebody,” Hinton said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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