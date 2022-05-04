Virginia Tech lands coveted Wright State transfer Grant Basile

Wright State grad transfer Grant Basile is headed to Virginia Tech, picking the Hokies over Notre Dame, Iowa State and Wisconsin.

Th4 6’9” forward averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and shot 49.8 percent from the floor and 28.3 percent from three in 2021-2022, and was named to the All-Horizon League second team.

Basile could have two years of eligibility to use at Tech. He only played in three games in his first season at Wright State, in 2018-2019, before that season was cut short by injury.

Wright State made the 2022 NCAA Tournament after winning the Horizon League Tournament, and Basile was the tournament MVP after averaging 21.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Basile had 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting for the Raiders in their Round of 64 loss to Arizona.

With the loss of Keve Aluma to the NBA Draft pool, Basile projects as a starting center for coach Mike Young in the fall.

Story by Chris Graham

