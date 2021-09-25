Virginia Tech holds off upset-minded Richmond, 21-10

It took Virginia Tech a while to shake off Richmond, but a Connor Blumrick third-quarter TD run gave the Hokies some breathing room, and the D took over from there, in a 21-10 win over the Spiders on Saturday.

The Hokies (3-1, 1-0 ACC) led 14-7 at the half, and got a big red zone stop on Richmond’s first drive of the third quarter, forcing an incompletion on a Beau English third-down pass.

The ensuing UR field goal cut the Tech lead to 14-10.

The Hokies responded with a 10-play, 78-yard drive that was keyed by a 42-yard pass play from Braxton Burmeister to Tre Turner that set up Tech with a first-down at the Richmond 11.

Richmond (2-2, 0-1 CAA) drove to the Virginia Tech 34 on its next possession, but ended up punting to try to salvage field position.

The Spiders’ final two drives netted just 21 total yards.

Virginia Tech outgained Richmond 318-237 on the day, with Burmeister throwing for 212 yards and a TD.

The Hokies were only able to gain 106 yards on the ground against their FCS foe.

Story by Chris Graham