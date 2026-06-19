UVA Football: Academic schools matchup with Vanderbilt on the schedule

The two schools among the brainier ones playing in Power 4 – UVA and Vanderbilt – announced today that they’ve agreed to play a home-and-home.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2028, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

The date for the matchup in 2031 will be announced later.

That one, spoiler alert, may end up being a conference game.

Muse on that one for a sec.

There’s a time, not that long ago, that a UVA-Vandy football series would be looked at along the lines of that UVA-Indiana series that played out in the Bronco Mendenhall years.

Hold on: being told now that Indiana is good now.

So are UVA and Vandy.

Vandy won 10 games last year, and had the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

The ‘Hoos won 11, though we still need to see if that was a fluke or not.

We can’t let the Vandy folks down now; they need us to be good to make that 2028 game have value.

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