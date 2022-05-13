Virginia Lottery announces launch of new mobile app experience

The Virginia Lottery has released an all-new gaming app offering consumers many new tools and features to make it easier than ever to put lottery fun and excitement in the palm of your hand.

Although the Virginia Lottery has had an app available to players for four years, this latest generation is a huge, state-of-the-art step forward, reflecting the quickly evolving state of digital gaming in Virginia.

This launch also matches one of Virginia’s most recognized brands, the Lottery, with a Virginia mobile app and web development design business: Charlottesville-based WillowTree.

“This isn’t just a new app, it’s a new experience,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly Gee. “With a strategic focus on providing the best possible customer experience and attracting new, digital-savvy customers, our partnership with WillowTree has allowed us to take the Virginia Lottery’s app to a new level and truly enhance our players’ interaction with us.”

The app gives adult consumers the power to play most Virginia Lottery draw games, including Pick 3 and Pick 4 with Fireball, Cash 5 with EZ Match and multi-state draw games Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash 4 Life right from the palm of their hand. Also available are more than 40 digital instant games that are similar to scratcher games, and players can also enter promotional and second-chance drawings, check winning numbers and even scan a ticket to immediately see if it’s a winner.

“This app represents a massive step forward in both capabilities and user experience, allowing Virginians to play real-money iLottery games as a fully native mobile experience,” said WillowTree CEO Tobias Dengel. “Mobile gaming is an enormous industry, and this app gives Virginia Lottery the opportunity to enter that space and open a new revenue stream. We know the Lottery has an important mission and this new app offers substantial growth potential in terms of supporting K-12 education in the Commonwealth.”

When the Virginia Lottery began online sale of tickets on July 1, 2020, it was an immediate hit with both long-standing and new customers, resulting in more than $800 million in online sales. For this current fiscal year, with just two months remaining, the Lottery is on target to reach more than $1.3 billion in online sales alone.

“Virginia Lottery has been a tremendous partner,” added Dengel. “WillowTree has locations nationwide, but our Virginia headquarters allowed us to work side-by-side with Virginia Lottery to navigate a regulated, super complex experience and turn it into something consumer-competitive. Together we have built an innovative experience that meets the demanding expectations of today’s mobile-first consumer.”

Anyone who is at least 18 years or older and physically located in Virginia can play online. There are guardrails designed to enhance security and responsible play, including bet limits, deposit limits, access to Virginia Voluntary Exclusion Program, and more. In addition, the online gaming platform uses automated age and location verification technology.

