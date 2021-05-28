Virginia highlights multimodal transportation, Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter campaign

The 2021 commemoration of Celebrate Transportation Day highlights Virginia’s multimodal transportation network and the statewide anti-litter campaign, Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter.

“As we emerge from a remarkable year, I am grateful to the transportation employees who have kept us safe and connected throughout it all,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Today we celebrate a world-class multimodal transportation system and the commitment of the transportation workforce who keep Virginia moving.”

The Celebrate Transportation Day website, TranspoDayVA.org, showcases the transportation agencies that move Virginia’s residents and visitors across runways, railways, waterways and roads. A strong commitment to the Commonwealth’s environment is also being highlighted, as teams across the Commonwealth dedicate time to clean up local trails and paths this Celebrate Transportation Day.

Today and every day, Virginia’s residents and visitors are asked to commit to a clean, healthy environment and join in the effort to keep our state litter-free. Visit LoversNotLitter.org to learn more about these efforts and take the No Love for Litter Pledge today. Join the 1,145 Virginians who are helping us improve quality of life, support a vibrant economy, and keep our Commonwealth clean and safe.

Celebrate Transportation Day was established by legislation passed during the 2018 session of the Virginia General Assembly. It designates the Thursday before Memorial Day, starting in 2019 and in each succeeding year, for the observance.

To learn more about Celebrate Transportation Day and Virginia’s multimodal transportation options, visit TranspoDayVA.org.

