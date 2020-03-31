Virginia Employment Commission highlights CARES ACT, impact

Published Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020, 5:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump includes numerous provisions that affect the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Program.

Workers who are not eligible under current state law such as gig economy workers, self-employed individuals, or workers paid by 1099 may be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits under the CARES Act.

In order to comply with the new coverage and benefits provisions in the CARES Act, all states, including Virginia, will have to implement significant changes to computer systems in order to get payments to individuals. States are working with the United States Department of Labor and will implement changes as quickly as possible.

The federal government is preparing to issue detailed guidance on how states should proceed in the near future.

Once the federal government issues guidance, it will take some time to develop and implement changes.

More information on these changes will be posted at vec.virginia.gov as updates are available.

Virginia is working on these changes and will continue to process unemployment insurance claims under existing state law. Any additional benefit payments, such as the $600 supplement in the CARES Act, will be retroactive for eligible claimants as authorized by law.

More information on these changes and other announcements will be made at vec.virginia.gov.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments