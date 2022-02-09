Virginia DMV: Be a winner this Super Bowl Sunday, don’t drink and drive

Published Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, 1:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The countdown is on for Super Bowl Sunday, and, if you plan on drinking during the game, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles wants to make sure you have a game plan for a sober ride home.

Before heading out to watch the big game, it’s important that you have a plan in place for how you will get home, especially before you start drinking. All it takes is a lack of planning, and a couple of drinks, to leave you impaired and in a potentially fatal situation.

Drunk driving was a factor in nearly 25 percent of fatal crashes last year in Virginia. According to preliminary data, 238 people died last year on Virginia roadways in alcohol-related crashes. Seventy-six percent of the people killed in these crashes were men and 26 percent were between the ages of 21 and 30.

Whether you are designating a non-drinking friend to drive, or using a ride-sharing app like Lyft or Uber, plan ahead so everyone gets home safe after the celebratory night.

“We are all winners when everyone gets home safely at the end of the night. Be a team player. Don’t drink and drive,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “An evening of fun shouldn’t end in tragedy for you or someone else.”

DMV offers these quick and easy tips for safe traveling ahead of Super Bowl weekend:

Plan ahead by arranging a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan on drinking. Make sure friends and family also have a plan to safely get home.

Be a friend and never let someone drive drunk.

Download a ride-sharing app and keep a list of local cab numbers.

Always wear a seat belt. That goes for both drivers and passengers.

Be prepared for weather conditions and pay attention to any weather or travel advisories.