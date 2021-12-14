Virginia Cooperative Extension Small Farm Outreach Program announces 2021 award winners

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University has announced its 2021 award winners.

Mark and Lona Chandler were the recipients of the Andy Hankins Small Farmer of the Year Award. They operate Chandler’s Gardens and Greenhouses in Scottsburg, where they produce crops including cabbage, broccoli, collards, and chard, as well as an abundance of flower species.

William Crutchfield, director of the Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University, says “the Chandlers are the epitome of successful small farmers in Halifax County who are eager to learn, and willing to share their knowledge with other small farmers.”

Dennis and Sarah Williams were named the Volunteers of the Year. They run Bees Knees Farm and Creamery in West Point. Their passion is using regenerative and compassionate farming practices for their land, and the meat and cheese products they produce. Says Crutchfield, “the SFOP could not succeed without individuals like the Williams. We are very thankful for their assistance with workshops and field days.”

Roland Terrell was named Regional Program Assistant of the Year. He serves farmers in Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Orange, Spotsylvania, Louisa, Fluvanna, and Goochland counties. “Roland’s work ethic has always been excellent,” says Crutchfield. “His outstanding service to small farmers and ranchers shows that farming has always been in his blood. He’s very dedicated to giving farmers the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

