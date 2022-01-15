VDOT: Stay home on Sunday!

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to adjust travel plans and avoid being on the roads at all on Sunday.

The current forecast indicates this event will drop significant snow, followed by freezing rain and ice in many areas, targeting the central region of Virginia and areas along the Interstate 81 corridor with the most extreme conditions.

Crews are conducting final stages of pre-treatment on interstates, primary and major secondary roadways statewide in advance of the storm and stand ready with necessary equipment and adequate materials to clear and treat affected areas during and after precipitation falls.

VDOT reminds motorists, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways. If there is snow or ice on roadways, travel is hazardous.

With the risk of high winds, contractors are on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris. Downed trees and power lines are expected and pedestrians and motorists should remain aware and cautious of these risks.

Remember

Avoid travel

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Review forecasts along your entire route

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Review and be familiar with alternative routes to your destination

Do not pass snowplows

Give crews time and room to treat roads

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

