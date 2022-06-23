VDOT Staunton District will focus on storm cleanup for next few weeks

It’s been a stormy last couple of weeks in the Shenandoah Valley, prompting the VDOT Staunton District to get to work cleaning up along roadways.

A storm in the Lexington Residency, which covers Bath, Highland, Allegany and Rockbridge counties, came through the area on June 17 with straight line winds, causing downed trees and debris on some roads.

A storm on Wednesday caused downed trees, debris and some flooding in the Harrisonburg Residency counties of Rockingham and Page, with lesser impacts in Augusta County. More debris and trees came down along with some flooding in the Edinburg Residency, which covers Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through these areas and be alert for slow moving vehicles and work crews throughout the area.

All work is weather permitting.