VDOT: Make preparations now for approaching winter storm

Crews in the VDOT Culpeper District are preparing for a winter storm that is forecast to arrive early Monday morning and drop 6 to 8 inches of snow across the district. High winds will accompany the snow; temperatures will plummet well below freezing overnight Monday.

The predicted snow totals have increased dramatically since yesterday; VDOT urges motorists to pay attention to local weather forecasts and to avoid traveling during the storm.

VDOT crews will report to work Sunday evening to complete preparations. Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways.

Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.

VDOT urges the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm since road conditions are likely to be hazardous. Those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

