VDOT invites feedback on Route 33 Corridor Study in Rockingham County

The Virginia Department of Transportation, in coordination with Rockingham County and the Town of Elkton, will host a public meeting for a transportation planning study concerning Route 33 in Rockingham County.

The study is part of the Route 33 Arterial Management Plan, which focuses on Route 33 between the City of Harrisonburg and the Town of Elkton.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Spotswood High School.

Study team members including VDOT Staunton District staff, area leaders and project consultants will be present to gather public opinion. The public can comment on issues and related recommendations identified through study team review and public outreach conducted in 2021.

Responses will help inform the final study recommendations that will be provided to local government stakeholders.

For additional background information about the Route 33 study, visit VDOT’s study page at www.virginiadot.org/Route33StudyRockinghamCo

Route 33 is the primary east-west corridor in Rockingham County, passing through several designated urban growth areas. The roughly 13-mile section of Route 33 between Harrisonburg and Elkton carries up to 26,000 vehicles a day, and had more than 550 reported crashes during the five-year period from 2015-2019.

Local leaders and VDOT Staunton District staff identified this corridor as needing solutions to reduce crashes and improve travel conditions amid anticipated growth. Study recommendations include selective turn restrictions to reduce conflicts at median crossovers, intersection modifications to improve traffic flow and safety, and corridor-level treatments such as shoulder widening and updates to roadway signs and markings.

This study is conducted through the VDOT Arterial Preservation Program, which seeks to identify ways to ensure safety and preserve the capacity of the Commonwealth’s arterial highway network without wide-scale roadway widening.

In addition to attending the public meeting, comments can also be shared with VDOT in the following ways:

By email: reed@vdot.virginia.gov

By mail: Write to Brad Reed, Route 33 Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

By phone: Call 540-332-2266 and leave a voice mail. You message will be transcribed and recorded.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.