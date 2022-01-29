VDOT crews continue snow removal operations in Shenandoah Valley

Snow continues to fall in the Shenandoah Valley after beginning as a mix of snow and rain earlier in the afternoon on Friday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District has full crews out plowing and treating roads. Wreckers have been pre-staged at various locations to assist with vehicle clearance at crash sites.

The VDOT Staunton District has 750 to 800 pieces of equipment for snow removal operations for this storm. Brining operations took place on Thursday, January 27.

Motorists should be aware of changing weather conditions with forecasted high wind gusts and temperatures remaining below 20 degrees on Saturday, January 29. Blowing snow can cover plowed areas creating hazardous driving conditions. Crews will continue to monitor and treat roads as needed after the precipitation stops.

Travelers heading to other parts of the Commonwealth of Virginia should be alert for heavier snow amounts, particularly on the eastern side of the state. Road conditions, traffic cameras, incident locations and road temperature sensors can be accessed on http://www.511Virginia.org, Virginia’s 511 service is also available in an app on iOS and android devices.

Here are the road conditions as of 10 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge County. Minor conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge County. Minor conditions in Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties. Clear conditions in Frederick County.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Alleghany, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Page counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Alleghany and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.