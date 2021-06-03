VCU’s Baldwin ruptures Achilles, undergoes surgery

Published Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021, 5:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU rising sophomore guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. (Baltimore, Md.) ruptured an Achilles tendon last week, Rams head coach Mike Rhoades announced Thursday. Baldwin had successful surgery on Tuesday to repair the tendon. His recovery schedule has yet to be determined.

“We all feel for Ace at this time. He’s an elite competitor and will come back stronger than ever. Ace has the full support of our doctors, trainers and staff. Rehab will begin immediately, and he will have a strong summer of work ahead,” said Rhoades.

Baldwin was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie Team in March following a debut VCU season in which he started all 26 games and averaged 6.7 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game. Baldwin, the first Ram to start every game as a freshman in 12 years, also swiped a team-best 55 steals.

Related

Comments