VCU rallies from big first-half deficit, wins at ODU, 75-66

Published Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, 9:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Senior forward Vince Williams scored seven of his 16 points during a decisive second-half stretch as VCU pulled away from Old Dominion down the stretch for a 75-66 win Saturday in Norfolk.

Williams connected on 4-of-6 attempts from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He added nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

VCU senior forward Levi Stockard supplied 16 points, his most in a VCU uniform. Stockard scored 12 points in the second half alone on 6-of-8 shooting.

Sophomore guard Ace Baldwin added 11 points, five assists and four steals for the Black and Gold (6-4), while guards Josh Banks (nine points) Marcus Tsohonis (eight points) bolstered the Rams off the bench.

Austin Trice led ODU (5-5) with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Williams scored seven points, including a 3-pointer in front of the VCU bench, during a 9-2 Rams burst that pushed the Black and Gold in front for good at 62-57 with 5:42 left.

Old Dominion fought to keep the game close, but Tsohonis hit two back-breaking 3-pointers, one to make it 65-59 and another that extended VCU’s lead to 70-62 with 3:22 left.

VCU trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, and the Monarchs took a 37-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.

VCU will host Florida Atlantic at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. That game can be seen on MASN and ESPN+.

Related



