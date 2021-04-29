UVA women’s golf team seeded third at NCAA Columbus Regional

The 11th-ranked Virginia women’s golf team is the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Regional site that will be held at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 10-12.

This marks the 15th time Virginia has received a bid to the NCAA Championships. Virginia will be looking to advance from a regional site to the NCAA Championships for the 12th time in the program’s 18-year history. The Cavaliers placed 14th at the 2019 NCAA Championships, the last time the event was held.

“This team has done a great job of being grateful for every opportunity to compete and I think it is what has powered us through this spring in a really good mindset,” UVA coach Ria Scott said. “We’re really excited to tee it up at our NCAA regional.”

A total of four, 18-team regional sites will determine the teams that advance to the NCAA Championships. The top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site qualify for the national championships. The NCAA Championships are set for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The field at the Columbus Regional site includes (in seed order) 1. Duke, 2. Arizona State, 3. Virginia, 4. Kent State, 5. Georgia, 6. Vanderbilt, 7. Michigan, 8. Clemson, 9. Oklahoma, 10. Kentucky, 11. Illinois, 12. New Mexico, 13. Nebraska, 14. Washington, 15. Coastal Carolina, 16. Campbell, 17. Evansville, 18. Youngstown State.

“I’ve coached in a regional at the Scarlet Course before and from what I know, it is a course that will set up really well for our team,” Scott said, “The preparation we had to play at the Sedgefield Country Club at the ACCs was good prep for playing at Ohio State. I believe our team does really well on tough golf courses and I’m looking forward to watching them compete there.”

Other regional sites taking place include the Louisiana University Club in Baton Rouge, La., hosted by LSU; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., hosted by Louisville and Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford.

Virginia is one of eight ACC teams to receive an invitation to this year’s national championship. Also qualifying were Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

