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Home Update: Suspect in custody in shooting on Interstate 64 in James City County
Virginia

Update: Suspect in custody in shooting on Interstate 64 in James City County

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
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Photo: © spiritofamerica/stock.adobe.com

Update: Friday, 2:20 p.m. A 31-year-old North Chesterfield man is in custody following what Virginia State Police are calling a road rage incident.

Christopher Chappelle, 31, faces several charges, including a malicious wounding charge, in the 8:30 a.m. shooting on Interstate 64 at the 232-mile marker in James City County.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle that was shot at reported that Chappelle was driving a maroon Dodge van driving aggressively near their vehicle – changing lanes rapidly as well as tailgating the vehicle.

The van then pulled alongside the driver’s vehicle, and the van’s driver, now ID’d as Chappelle, fired multiple shots.

A 40-year-old female suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital.

The teen driver was not wounded.

The suspect van was located on the shoulder of Interstate 64 about five miles from the scene.

As the search was ongoing, James City County Police located Chappelle at an area business and took him into custody.

Chappelle was taken to an area hospital after complaining about exhaustion.

First report: Friday, 1:04 p.m. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 in James City County reported early Friday morning.

The shooting, in the area of the 232-mile marker eastbound, was reported to VSP at 8:30 a.m.

There is one victim who was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2020 maroon Dodge van.

VSP is requesting anyone who may have seen the incident, or has video of it, to call Division 5 Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email [email protected].

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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