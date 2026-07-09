Virginia, earlier this year, became the first state in the South with a Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.

The first PFML program went into effect in California in 2004.

Only took us – quick math: 22 years – to catch up.

Don’tcha love how Republicans here, when they want to scare folks out here in the hinterlands, use the go-to of, Them Democrats are trying to turn Virginia into California!

Californians have had the ability to get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for life events like childbirth, serious illnesses and caregiving since 2004.

How dare they!

Now comes time to get the program off the ground.

The Virginia Employment Commission will hold a series of nine virtual listening sessions starting later this month to hear directly from us as the VEC works to develop the regulations.

The virtual listening session series will give you a chance to hear brief remarks from state and agency officials and share comments as the VEC embarks on this first stage of the regulatory process.

Virtual listening sessions are scheduled to take place on the following topics at the following dates and times. Members of the public are invited to participate in as many sessions as they wish, with the understanding that specific sessions are intended to solicit input on specific program elements.

Click the link to RSVP to one or more of the virtual listening sessions.

Date Time Topic Thursday, July 23 5:30-7 p.m. Series Kick-Off Wednesday, July 29 noon-1:30 p.m. Workers (1 of 2) Thursday, July 30 noon-1:30 p.m. Employers Tuesday, Aug. 4 5:30-7 p.m. Workers (2 of 2) Monday, Aug. 10 5:30-7 p.m. Self-Employed Individuals Wednesday, Aug. 12 noon-1:30 p.m. Healthcare Providers Thursday, Aug. 13 noon-1:30 p.m. Small Business Owners Tuesday, Aug. 18 noon-1:30 p.m. Disability / Patients’ Rights Advocates Thursday, Aug. 20 noon-1:30 p.m. Private Insurance Plans

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