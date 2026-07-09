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Home Virginia Employment Commission hosting Paid Family and Medical Leave info sessions
Virginia

Virginia Employment Commission hosting Paid Family and Medical Leave info sessions

Chris Graham
Published date:
healthcare
Photo: © DragonImages/stock.adobe.com

Virginia, earlier this year, became the first state in the South with a Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.

The first PFML program went into effect in California in 2004.

Only took us – quick math: 22 years – to catch up.

Don’tcha love how Republicans here, when they want to scare folks out here in the hinterlands, use the go-to of, Them Democrats are trying to turn Virginia into California!

Californians have had the ability to get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for life events like childbirth, serious illnesses and caregiving since 2004.

How dare they!

Now comes time to get the program off the ground.

The Virginia Employment Commission will hold a series of nine virtual listening sessions starting later this month to hear directly from us as the VEC works to develop the regulations.

The virtual listening session series will give you a chance to hear brief remarks from state and agency officials and share comments as the VEC embarks on this first stage of the regulatory process.

Virtual listening sessions are scheduled to take place on the following topics at the following dates and times. Members of the public are invited to participate in as many sessions as they wish, with the understanding that specific sessions are intended to solicit input on specific program elements.

Click the link to RSVP to one or more of the virtual listening sessions.

Date Time Topic
Thursday, July 23 5:30-7 p.m. Series Kick-Off
Wednesday, July 29 noon-1:30 p.m. Workers (1 of 2)
Thursday, July 30 noon-1:30 p.m. Employers
Tuesday, Aug. 4 5:30-7 p.m. Workers (2 of 2)
Monday, Aug. 10 5:30-7 p.m. Self-Employed Individuals
Wednesday, Aug. 12 noon-1:30 p.m. Healthcare Providers
Thursday, Aug. 13 noon-1:30 p.m. Small Business Owners
Tuesday, Aug. 18 noon-1:30 p.m. Disability / Patients’ Rights Advocates
Thursday, Aug. 20 noon-1:30 p.m. Private Insurance Plans

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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