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Home State AGs pushing Trump regime on the latest round of illegal tariffs
U.S. & World

State AGs pushing Trump regime on the latest round of illegal tariffs

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
donald trump economy
Photo: © dennizn/Shutterstock

Can you believe, everything we’ve been reminded about how bad tariffs are for our economy, which everybody not named Donald Trump knew from reading any history book published after 1905, that we’re still debating this issue with this guy?

“Virginians are making difficult choices about whether to put gas in their cars or buy groceries for their families.  The consequences of Donald Trump’s unlawful, reckless whims continue to be pushed onto the people, forcing consumers and small businesses to make impossible decisions,” said Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, who has joined a coalition of 21 state AGs urging the Trump regime to fall on its sword on tariffs.

The latest proposal – this hasn’t already long since been settled? – has the U.S. imposing new tariffs on the European Union and 59 other countries, claiming that these new tariffs are necessary because the EU and these other countries aren’t doing enough to combat forced labor in global trade.

How one relates to the other is anybody’s best guess.

What’s very well known about tariffs: a recent analysis by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York concluded that 90 percent of the costs of tariffs in 2025 were paid by American consumers and businesses.

“This lack of respect for the people and the rule of law will not be accepted as business as usual. My office will fight to hold the President accountable and lower costs for hardworking Virginians,” Jones said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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