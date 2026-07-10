Can you believe, everything we’ve been reminded about how bad tariffs are for our economy, which everybody not named Donald Trump knew from reading any history book published after 1905, that we’re still debating this issue with this guy?

“Virginians are making difficult choices about whether to put gas in their cars or buy groceries for their families. The consequences of Donald Trump’s unlawful, reckless whims continue to be pushed onto the people, forcing consumers and small businesses to make impossible decisions,” said Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones, who has joined a coalition of 21 state AGs urging the Trump regime to fall on its sword on tariffs.

The latest proposal – this hasn’t already long since been settled? – has the U.S. imposing new tariffs on the European Union and 59 other countries, claiming that these new tariffs are necessary because the EU and these other countries aren’t doing enough to combat forced labor in global trade.

How one relates to the other is anybody’s best guess.

What’s very well known about tariffs: a recent analysis by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York concluded that 90 percent of the costs of tariffs in 2025 were paid by American consumers and businesses.

“This lack of respect for the people and the rule of law will not be accepted as business as usual. My office will fight to hold the President accountable and lower costs for hardworking Virginians,” Jones said.

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