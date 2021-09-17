UVA basketball conference hoops schedule, season ticket information

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett is going to have to figure out something good to give Coach K in late February, since most of the rest of the ACC will have already had its shot.

The ‘Hoos get Duke at home on Feb. 23, meaning, the rocking chair is likely off the registry, so Bennett and AD Carla Williams are going to have to go for something else.

I hear that candlesticks always make a nice gift.

Maybe a place setting, maybe a silverware pattern.

The ACC released the 2021-2022 ACC schedule Thursday night. Virginia opens league play on Dec. 3 at home with Pitt, which, yes, is absurdly early for an ACC game, but then, remember, we have to play 20 of them again this year.

UVA also gets home games with Clemson (Dec. 22), Virginia Tech (Jan. 12), Wake Forest (Jan. 15), Louisville (Jan. 24), Boston College (Feb. 1), Miami (Feb. 5), Georgia Tech (Feb. 12), Duke (Feb. 23) and Florida State (Feb. 26).

Four of UVA’s 10 ACC home games will be played on Saturday.

The road schedule features games at Syracuse (Jan. 1), Clemson (Jan. 4), North Carolina (Jan. 8), Pitt (Jan. 19), NC State (Jan. 22), Notre Dame (Jan. 29), Duke (Feb. 7), Virginia Tech (Feb. 14), Miami (Feb. 19) and Louisville (March 5).

The Cavaliers will play nine league games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, including ACC Big Monday contests vs. Louisville (Jan. 24), Duke (Feb. 7) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 14) on ESPN.

The other nine contests will be televised on the ACC Network, including the aforementioned conference opener against Pitt (Dec. 3).

If you want season tickets for 2021-2022, good luck. Click here to sign up for the season ticket wait list, but don’t hold your breath.

A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. Single game ticket sales will begin during the month of October, subject to availability.

Fans can contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) for more information on tickets. Fans can also purchase tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

The ‘Hoos host Navy in their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Story by Chris Graham