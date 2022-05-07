USC Upstate claims weekend series with 13-6 win over Longwood

USC Upstate claimed Game 2 of a weekend series over Longwood with a 15-6 win on Saturday. The win clinches the weekend series for the Spartans.

The Spartans were led by Noah Myers offensively who finished with four hits, two RBI and two runs. The Upstate offense as a unit had 19 hits and five batters record more than one hit in the contest.

Longwood recorded nine hits offensively and had three players have numerous hit days. In the sixth Eliot Dix and Hunter Gilliam recorded home runs to mark the Lancers only long shots of the weekend thus far.

“It’s tough to win ballgames when you give up a nine-spot in the first,” head coach Chad Oxendine said. “We did some good today but we need to clean it up overall and get back to playing Longwood baseball if we want to win tomorrow.”

Upstate (29-18, 15-5) scored nine runs on eight hits in the first inning. Every Spartan reached base the first time through the lineup.

Longwood (19-26, 9-8) got two back in the second after Hayden Harris and Michael Dolberry reached on consecutive bunts. Corbin McCloud hit a sacrifice fly, the Upstate shortstop had a throwing error on the play that allowed Harris to score and Dolberry wind up on third. Dolberry came home after Keondre Shelton grounded out to second.

Both sides exchanged runs in the fifth inning. Noah Myers hit a solo shot in the top half of the inning for Upstate and Michael Dolberry hit a bases loaded single through the right side and scored Dix.

The two teams also exchanged three runs a piece in the sixth inning. Cameron Macintosh and Devin Buckner nabbed three RBI for Upstate. Longwood had two homeruns in the inning to cancel out the Upstate damage. Eliot Dix hit a two-run shot to right and Hunter Gilliam followed with a solo-shot of his own to right field.

Upstate added two more runs in the ninth inning after a Buckner solo shot and a Macintosh sacrifice fly that brought home Myers.

Kevin Warunek (3-3) started on the mound for Longwood and allowed seven runs on six hits en route to his third loss of the season. Kevin Gunn relieved Warunek and gave up two runs on two hits and walked one. Noah Eaker and Jack Lamb also appeared in the game and gave up three earned runs in seven innings of work. Nick Karlinchak and JR Parrish finished the final two frames. Karlinchak surrendered two runs on four hits and Parrish produced two outs in the two batters he faced.

Sawyer Worrell got the nod to start for the Spartans and went four innings. Worrell surrendered two earned runs and five hits while he struck out six. Nate Payne (1-1) came on in relief and gave up three runs in two innings and three hits. Austin Morgan completed the game and earned his second save of the season. Morgan went three innings and gave up one hit no walks and struck out five

Longwood and Upstate finish their series tomorrow at 1 p.m.

