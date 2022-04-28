Top best use of cryptocurrencies

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 11:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many of you must already know the world of cryptocurrencies. However, this article is for the people new to these currencies. We will explain what these are and how they are helpful in current times.

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies not governed or owned by any country’s government. It works on a peer-to-peer system, allowing users to exchange payments based on blockchain technology.

They are popular by various names. These include DeFi (Decentralized Finance), digital currencies, virtual currencies, digital money and whatnot.

There are several crypto exchanges or cryptocurrency wallets. You can buy and keep your coins here.

From these platforms, you can use it to send and make payments for various transactions. You can even receive digital currencies from other users by sending your wallet address. You can then convert it to FIAT and withdraw it to your bank.

Bitcoin was the first crypto introduced to the world in 2009. But it is not the only one in the digital market now. Currently, you will find hundreds of cryptocurrencies circulating in the market.

So, how are these virtual currencies actually used in the real world? Do they have any tangible value?

Yes, they do have many uses, and we will be describing some of the prominent uses below. Check them out.

Trading

Trading with crypto is somewhat same as the stock market trading. It is because the value of the crypto keeps fluctuating on a day-to-day basis.

So, users can sign-up on any crypto exchanges or decentralized exchanges, buy the crypto using FIAT money and wait for them to grow in value. The growth rate and value vary from one currency to another. Some coins give massive returns on your investment in a short time. Others take a few years to show their growth.

Hence, research the market and then buy the digital currencies to trade online.

Online gambling

Online gambling using crypto has started trending in the past 2 to 3 years. In 2020, we even saw the launch of new crypto casinos dedicated to gambling using only digital currencies.

Online casinos are highly entertaining and amazing platforms to play. Try to online PlayAmo login to access some of the best Bitcoin games.

Some casinos even offer Provably Fair Games, developed using blockchain technology. You can wager and play these games using virtual money. The best part is you can check the results of the game to ensure if it’s fair or not. Blockchain technology is helpful to determine the outcomes.

Customized games

The developers of the digital currencies also launch games that are accessible through the specific crypto. Take, for instance, Gala Coin and Gala Games.

Gala Games is the digital ecosystem where you can access the games using Gala coins. So, basically, the Gala coin is the payment mode used to play these games.

So, many such coins and games are available online to access and play.

Web 3.0

Web 3.0 is generally referred to as Metaverse. It is the third generation of the internet where you can actively access the digital space via VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality) and 3D technology.

In 2021, Facebook announced its virtual world known as Metaverse, which is currently under construction. There is also another digital space like Metaverse known as Decentraland (MANA). Some other Web 3.0 spaces are presently being developed.

You can access Web 3.0 using digital currencies. In the Decentraland, you can use the MANA coins to make payments to play games, buy and sell lands, create customized products, and so on.

Web 3.0 is considered a happening future, which you can enter using the VR, AR or 3D headsets to communicate and do many other things.

Story by Priy Anna

Like this: Like Loading...