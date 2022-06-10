Tides sweep Sounds: Norfolk above .500 for first time since May 3

The Norfolk Tides (29-28) swept the Nashville Sounds (34-22) in a doubleheader on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

In Game 1, the Tides took the opener with a narrow 5-4 victory. The Tides played long ball again in the first inning, launching a pair of home runs. Jordan Westburg crushed his first-career Triple-A home run, a two-run shot, and Jacob Nottingham followed two batters later with a solo shot of his own.

After the Sounds rallied to make it a one-run game, Westburg plated Gunnar Henderson with an RBI-double in the seventh, his third RBI of the contest, which turned out to be the decisive run in the ballgame.

Nashville was able to score a run in their half of the seventh, but Cole Uvila stranded the tying run at third and the winning run at second to earn his sixth save of the season.

Norfolk took Game 2 by a score of 5-3 to claim the doubleheader sweep. The Sounds opened the scoring in the first with a sacrifice fly from Tyler White, but the Tides responded through an RBI-double from Shed Long Jr.

The home team retook the lead in the second on an RBI-double from Garrett Whitley but the Tides were up to the task again in the next half inning, tying up the game once again on an RBI-single from Terrin Vavra. They would take the lead for good on a two-run RBI-triple from Richie Martin later in the frame.

The Sounds would add one more run in their half of the third to make it a two-run game, but Blaine Knight closed the door by working 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out two to earn his first win of the season.

