Tides clinch series with win over Lehigh Valley Saturday night
The Norfolk Tides (60-67) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-59), 7-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park.
The Tides have clinched the series with their fourth win and have won six of their last eight games.
Lehigh Valley was the first to score in the top of the third when Yairo Munoz roped an RBI double. But the Tides responded when Joey Ortiz smashed his first Triple-A home run in the bottom-half to tie it at 1-1.
The IronPigs retook the lead in the fifth inning when Ali Castillo hit an RBI single. But Norfolk tied it up yet again when Ramon Rodriguez also hit his first Triple-A home run to tie the game at 2-2.
Norfolk took the lead in the seventh when Robert Neustrom ripped an RBI single. The Tides didn’t look back after that, as Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the eighth to double the Tides lead. Jordan Westburg would smash a bases-loaded three-run double to cap a 7-2 victory.
Reliever Yennier Cano entered to pitch for the Tides in the eighth inning in what was a save situation, and closed the game out for a 2.0 inning save. The series finale is set for tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Chris Vallimont (3-6, 5.98), while Lehigh Valley has yet to announce their starting pitcher in what is expected to be a bullpen day. After tomorrow, the Tides will have a scheduled day off on Monday before traveling to Memphis for a six-game set.